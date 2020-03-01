Politics Now: 2/29/20

This week on Politics Now, host Steve Sebelius takes stock of how Nevada’s Caucus went and all the calls by elected officials to switch over to a primary election in the future; the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy examines how Bernie Sanders scored a big win, even with the Culinary Union warning it’s members about his Medicare-for-all plan; what health officials are doing to prepare for the novel coronavirus; a free speech case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court about a law making it a crime to verbally encourage someone to stay in the U.S. illegally; and State Senator Ben Kieckhefer explains Nevada’s new “Sandbox” to encourage innovative financial services companies to move their business here.