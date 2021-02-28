Politics Now: 2/28/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In this week’s episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, new bills are being discussed in the Nevada Legislature and we take a look at some of the most prominent.

Right now, mining is on the hot seat in Carson City. We hear from both sides of the aisle as the legislature considers raising taxes on the mining industry.

Plus, with Daylight Saving Time just a few weeks away, lawmakers are discussing saying “goodnight” to the idea completely. We break down the effort to keep Nevada on Pacific Standard Time all year long.

And we hear from another new member of the legislature. 8 News Now speaks with democratic Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola.