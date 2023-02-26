This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-We talk to 2 women running to the be the next Mayor of Las Vegas: City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman & former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley. We ask about the future of the city, affordable housing, homelessness, and a high profile dispute with former Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

-Democrats in the legislature want more time to consider tax breaks for a Tesla investment up North, since they don’t know what those tax breaks are yet & answers from Metro Police on their relationship with federal immigration authorities.

-Why hasn’t California widened it’s side of the I-15?