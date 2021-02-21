Politics Now: 2/21/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now, Vanessa Murphy breaks down the election bills making their way through the legislature. That includes switching from a caucus to a primary, moving Nevada up to first in the country and even one that would get rid of closed primaries for an open one.

Also, our team breaks down some of the most commented on bills so far in the session in the session, including one that deals with school curriculum.

Here in Las Vegas, the McCarran International Airport gets a name change, but it is not the one the public wants. We look into the vote that had support on both sides of the aisle throughout the state.

Plus, you can catch our interviews with Republican Assemblyman Tom Roberts and Democrat State Senator Fabian Donate.

All of that, and more, can be seen in the video above.