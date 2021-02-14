Politics Now 2/14/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes are coming to the State of Nevada. As COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline, Governor Steve Sisolak is easing restrictions across the state.

In this week’s episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we take a look at the gameplan for Nevada’s reopening, plus we break down the state’s economic stimulus being pushed through the legislative session.

And there are some new faces in the Nevada Legislature. We talk to freshman Assemblywoman Cecilia Gonzalez about what she hopes to accomplish this session.