Politics Now: 2/01/2020

This week on Politics Now with host Steve Sebelius: Washington Post columnist Ruben Navarrette talks about Latino and Latina voters in Nevada, including the generational differences in how they vote, and the think that could really cause them to hit the polls; a preview of the Iowa Caucus, including how their caucus works; the reason some CCSD staff have not been getting their full paychecks; and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo explains how police plan to enforce the new homeless ordinances in the City of Las Vegas.