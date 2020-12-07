Politics Now 12/5/20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Las Vegas commissioner race has been certified, but that isn’t the end of the road for one candidate. In this week’s Politics Now, we have a look at the recount that begins Monday morning.

Nationally, it looks like there is finally a light at the end of the COVID tunnel. We have a look at the timeline for the COVID-19 vaccines and a breakdown of who will be first in line to receive it.

In the meantime, lawmakers are still at odds over COVID-19 relief bills. Alexandria Limon has the inside scoop on why the worst of the bargaining may still be ahead in Washington D.C.