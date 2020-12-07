Politics Now 12/5/20

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Las Vegas commissioner race has been certified, but that isn’t the end of the road for one candidate. In this week’s Politics Now, we have a look at the recount that begins Monday morning.

Nationally, it looks like there is finally a light at the end of the COVID tunnel. We have a look at the timeline for the COVID-19 vaccines and a breakdown of who will be first in line to receive it.

In the meantime, lawmakers are still at odds over COVID-19 relief bills. Alexandria Limon has the inside scoop on why the worst of the bargaining may still be ahead in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories