Politics Now 12/20/20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the election in the rearview mirror, critics are still attacking the state of Nevada’s results. In this episode of Politics Now, we have information on the latest congressional hearing on election security.

Plus, it was a big win for churches in Nevada. We break down the new COVID-19 regulations for places of worship after a federal court sided with them.

A new eviction moratorium has been put in place. Joe Moeller has the details on what tenants need to do, to make sure they are safe in their homes.