Politics Now: 12/18/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Nevada has a new Lieutenant Governor. We tell you who Lisa Cano Burkhead is.

-Congressman Steven Horsford (D) answers questions about inflation if the child tax credit will get renewed, and his Republican opponents to his re-election.

-The I-Team uncovers how a deadly prison stabbing is highlighting problems within Nevada’s prison system.

-A state court judge strikes down the “ghost gun” ban

-Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D) explains why he wanted to change the name of the airport to Harry Reid International, the dire situation on the Colorado River, and when we will finally start seeing pot consumption lounges.