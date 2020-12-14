Politics Now 12/12/20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In this week’s Politics Now with host John Langeler, the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in Nevada on Monday. We look at the state’s plan to get people to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

Plus, unemployment fraud had been a rampant issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The I-team digs into the issue and shows us how scammers are pulling it off.

President Trump’s legal battles continue to fall by the wayside. We see why his case in Nevada failed.