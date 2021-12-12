Politics Now: 12/11/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Boxing champ Jessie Vargas is now hoping to win a political fight, against incumbent Democrat Congressman Steven Horsford in Congressional District 4. Vargas is a republican. He talks to us about why he is running, inflation and immigration.

-Will we see our mask mandate be lifted anytime soon? The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy asks Governor Steve Sisolak about it.

-LVMPD Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer now wants a seat on the Las Vegas City Council. He is running for the Ward-6 seat being left by Michelle Fiore. He tells us why he wants someone supporting police on the council and his plans for development in the Northwest part of the valley.

-CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara is back at the job after being fired, then rehired. We breakdown his agreement with the board of trustees & if any progress is being made on a vaccine mandate for school staff.