This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-The 8 News Now Investigators talk about how many “double voters” the Secretary of State found in the election.

-The DNC has decided its presidential nominating order, but state laws in Iowa and New Hampshire could still cause a big problem for them. We break down why.

-New Republican Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neill talks to us about his party’s priorities in the 2023 legislature.