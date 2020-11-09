Politics Now: 11/7/20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States of America has a president-elect. President-elect Joe Biden took to the stage Saturday night the declare victory and his goal for unity across the country.

In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we take a look at how the election played out across the country and right here in Nevada. We explore why it is taking so long for the state to count out the ballots.

Plus, the balance of power has shifted outside of Washington, D.C. We break down how state republicans made up ground in Carson City.