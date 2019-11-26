Politics Now: 11/23/19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On this edition of Politics Now, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Kamala Harris and former United States Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro talk their stance on varying issues, from Las Vegas’ new homeless ordinance to diversity in the presidential race.

Plus, host Steve Sebelius examines federal marijuana legalization and new gaming commission rules on discrimination and harassment.

And finally, a look at the county commission races and what’s in store.