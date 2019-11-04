Politics Now: 11/2/2019

This week on Politics Now with host Steve Sebelius: Governor Steve Sisolak is up in arms and making changes over the Nevada Pharmacy Board not doing required background checks; Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid talks about the politicians and presidents he has discussed government investigations into UFO’s with and where those programs are at right now; Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan joins the show to talk about the impeachment inquiry process and what happens next; another judicial selection under fire, this time a former Nevada Solicitor General.