This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Governor-elect Joe Lombardo (R) says he will be the education Governor.

-Secretary of State-elect Cisco Aguilar (D) talks about mail ballots, hand counting, and a bill he wants to get passed to protect poll workers safety.

-Democrats, conservationists, and local Tribes push for a new national monument in Southern Nevada.

-A federal raid on the owner of a popular Area 51 website.

-A showdown in the Henderson Police Department spills over to the City Council meeting.

-Why Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell says republicans didn’t do very well in the mid-term elections.