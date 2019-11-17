Politics Now: 11/16/2019

This week on Politics Now with host Steve Sebelius: 13 democratic presidential candidates, including all the top contenders, are in Las Vegas for the Nevada State Democratic Party’s First in the West Event. We talk with state party Chairman William McCurdy II about the event and the important role Nevada will play in the presidential election. Plus Steve Wynn fights back against the Gaming Control Board, NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly talks about what changes he thinks is needed in the system, and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, gets it’s hearing at the Supreme Court of the United States.