Politics Now: 11/14/2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler, Nevadans have been asked to stay at home for another two weeks. We take a look into the “Stay-at-Home 2.0” announcement by Governor Sisolak.

Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick talks to us about how the county has handled the COVID-19 crisis. Sheriff Joe Lombardo also talks about how COVID-19 is affecting the police force in Clark County.

Plus, the election is almost in the rearview mirror. Now that the ballots are all counted, we look at what the next step to certify the election is and what happens if someone asks for a recount.