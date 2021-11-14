Politics Now: 11/13/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langler:

The special session of the legislature on redistricting starts in Carson City.

  • The CCSD Board of Trustees is now re-thinking their firing of Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. We look at the battles Jara has had with the CCSD Board, and other state leaders and lawmakers.
  • Attorney and former Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo is running for Clark County District Attorney. He levels accusations of favoritism against fellow Democrat & current DA Steve Wolfson and promises to stop using the death penalty if elected.
  • A slew of new announcement Republicans announce they are running for office
  • Former Assemblywoman Francis Allen-Palenske is now running for Las Vegas City Council. She explains how she was a victim of domestic violence that cost her that assembly seat and what he priorities would be on the city council.
  • A climate change conference is going on in Glasgow. What legislation we could actually see come out of it.

