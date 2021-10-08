Politics Now: 10/9/2021

This week on “Politics Now,” hosted by John Langeler:

Congress agrees on a debt-ceiling raise through Dec. 3

Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee talks about what is happening in Washington

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, a candidate for mayor, talks about the 2024 race

A new report highlights Nevada’s low number of federal sex trafficking prosecutions

Can Congress regulate Facebook and other social media giants?

The Pandora Papers highlight tax havens, including in Nevada

This week on “Politics Now,” airs Saturday at 11:35 p.m.