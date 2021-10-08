Politics Now: 10/9/2021

Politics

This week on “Politics Now,” hosted by John Langeler:

  • Congress agrees on a debt-ceiling raise through Dec. 3
  • Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee talks about what is happening in Washington
  • Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, a candidate for mayor, talks about the 2024 race
  • A new report highlights Nevada’s low number of federal sex trafficking prosecutions
  • Can Congress regulate Facebook and other social media giants?
  • The Pandora Papers highlight tax havens, including in Nevada

This week on “Politics Now,” airs Saturday at 11:35 p.m.

