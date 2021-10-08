Politics Now: 10/9/2021

This week on “Politics Now,” hosted by John Langeler:
- Congress agrees on a debt-ceiling raise through Dec. 3
- Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee talks about what is happening in Washington
- Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, a candidate for mayor, talks about the 2024 race
- A new report highlights Nevada’s low number of federal sex trafficking prosecutions
- Can Congress regulate Facebook and other social media giants?
- The Pandora Papers highlight tax havens, including in Nevada
This week on “Politics Now,” airs Saturday at 11:35 p.m.