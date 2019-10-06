Politics Now: 10/5/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now, host Steve Sebelius discusses a settlement between MGM and 1 October victims in the same week as the 2-year anniversary of the shooting massacre on the Las Vegas Strip.

Additional topics Sebelius covers include a gun forum for Democratic Presidential candidates held in Las Vegas, and Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders’ emergency heart procedure at Desert Springs Hospital.

Also ahead, Southern Nevada Health District Chief Dr. Joe Iser resigns a week after an I-Team story about whistleblowers inside SNHD, plus, a controversial plea deal keeps a billionaire out of jail.