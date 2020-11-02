Countdown to Presidential Election
Politics Now 10/31/20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Election Day is almost here, and Nevada officials are working around the clock to ensure election security. 8 News Now has a look at how the mail is being closely watch by federal agents in this episode of Politics Now.

In a one-on-one interview, Joe Biden discusses his COVID-19 plan with the I-Team.

President Donald Trump is fresh off a rally held just across the Nevada border in Arizona. In this episode, we take a look at why he chose Bullhead City, instead of Las Vegas for his rally.

