POLITICS NOW: 10/30/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
- CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara gets fired by the board. What happened and the history of disagreements between Jara, the Board and state officials.
- President Joe Biden has another new social spending plan proposal. This time it’s $1.75 trillion dollars. We have team coverage from our Washington, D.C. bureau on what is in it, and what was taken out of the old one.
- What is behind rising inflation? We talk with UNLV Economics Professor Stephen Miller about the prices for things like food and gas are going up, and how long we can expect it to continue.
- Las Vegas Review Journal Politics & Government editor Steve Sebelius helps us sort through the divisions in both state political parties.