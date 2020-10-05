Politics Now: 10/3/20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 continues to dominate the news cycle in the political world, as Governor Steve Sisolak eases restrictions at the state level, and President Trump’s positive diagnosis has caused chaos at the national level.

Governor Sisolak has increased the gathering limit in Nevada, and in this week’s Politics Now, our team breaks down how many people can be at certain gatherings. Plus, we see what gatherings at large venues across southern Nevada could look like in a post-COVID world.

Also, as the third anniversary of the 1 October tragedy came and went, we take a look at tributes across the Las Vegas valley.