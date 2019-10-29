Politics Now: 10/26/2019

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now, host Steve Sebelius sits down with presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and discusses his plans for gun legislation and healthcare.

Also, President Trump’s 2020 Nevada re-election team names its leaders.

Plus, Boulder City councilman Warren Harhay passes away. We take a look at his legacy.

And finally, Nevada representative Steven Horsford talks making prescription drugs more affordable.

Discover more about these topics and more on this week’s edition of Politics Now.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories