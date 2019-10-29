Politics Now: 10/26/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now, host Steve Sebelius sits down with presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and discusses his plans for gun legislation and healthcare.

Also, President Trump’s 2020 Nevada re-election team names its leaders.

Plus, Boulder City councilman Warren Harhay passes away. We take a look at his legacy.

And finally, Nevada representative Steven Horsford talks making prescription drugs more affordable.

