Politics Now 10/24/20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just over a week away from Election Day, thousands of Nevadans have already let their voice be heard. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we have an update on the amount of early votes already cast in the Silver State.

As more people vote by mail this year, officials are attempting to reassure the public about security surrounding the election. 8 News Now spoke with the head of the Las Vegas FBI office about what measures they are taking.

This year’s ballot is also one of the longest in history. We have a breakdown of some of the major races, plus a look at the questions on the ballot — all in this week’s Politics Now.

You can watch the full episode in the video above.