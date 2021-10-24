POLITICS NOW: 10/23/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
- Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore is jumping in a crowded republican primary. We look at his history and Las Vegas Review Journal Politics & Government editor Steve Sebelius helps us break down what the race looks like now.
- A widower who claimed someone voted with his wife’s ballot, is now charged with being that someone.
- Vice President Kamala Harris visits Lake Mead but doesn’t take any local questions.
- We tell you how the fundraising is going in Nevada’s congressional races.
- Our Washington, D.C. bureau tells us what is going on with infrastructure negotiations & what is going on at the U.S. border right now.