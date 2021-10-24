POLITICS NOW: 10/23/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore is jumping in a crowded republican primary. We look at his history and Las Vegas Review Journal Politics & Government editor Steve Sebelius helps us break down what the race looks like now.

A widower who claimed someone voted with his wife’s ballot, is now charged with being that someone.

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Lake Mead but doesn’t take any local questions.

We tell you how the fundraising is going in Nevada’s congressional races.

Our Washington, D.C. bureau tells us what is going on with infrastructure negotiations & what is going on at the U.S. border right now.