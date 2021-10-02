Politics Now: 10/2/2021

This week on Politics Now, hosted by Vanessa Murphy and David Charns:

A government shutdown is avoided…for now.

The Biden Administration’s infrastructure plan is hitting plenty of snags. Sen. Jacky Rosen shares her thoughts on this.

Are we seeing the rise of the independent? UNLV Asst. Political Science Professor Dan Lee helps us break down why more people are registering as non-partisan, and what that means for the 2022 election.

Can Nevada’s congressional delegation push a bill banning bump stocks through congress?

Top Trump aide Corey Lewandowski faces allegations of sexual harassment at a Las Vegas high-dollar fundraiser.

We also discuss the many new laws on pot, policing, and race relations.

Watch tonight at 11:35 p.m. on Channel 8.