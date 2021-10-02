Politics Now: 10/2/2021

This week on Politics Now, hosted by Vanessa Murphy and David Charns:

  • A government shutdown is avoided…for now.
  • The Biden Administration’s infrastructure plan is hitting plenty of snags. Sen. Jacky Rosen shares her thoughts on this.
  • Are we seeing the rise of the independent? UNLV Asst. Political Science Professor Dan Lee helps us break down why more people are registering as non-partisan, and what that means for the 2022 election.
  • Can Nevada’s congressional delegation push a bill banning bump stocks through congress?
  • Top Trump aide Corey Lewandowski faces allegations of sexual harassment at a Las Vegas high-dollar fundraiser.
  • We also discuss the many new laws on pot, policing, and race relations.

Watch tonight at 11:35 p.m. on Channel 8.

