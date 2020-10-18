Politics Now: 10/17/2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics now with host John Langeler, early voting is underway in Nevada, we look at how the mail in portion is going so far the I-Team looks at the signature verification process and what happens if a signature gets pulled for not matching.

Washington, D.C. correspondent Alexandra Limon also joins the show to break down the Amy Coney Barrett Senate confirmation hearings this week.

The race for the Congressional District 3 seat features incumbent Democrat Susie Lee and her Republican challenger Dan Rodimer. It has been the most contentious race, and both of them sit down with us for interviews.