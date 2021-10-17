POLITICS NOW: 10/16/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
- Governor Steve Sisolak addresses Raider’s coach Jon Gruden resigning after offensive emails are released
- Las Vegas Mayor candidate Kara Jenkins talks to us about why she is running
- Fundraising is already fast and furious in the Nevada Senate race for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat
- Legal pot sales top $1 Billion, how much of it is going to schools
- NV State Superintendent of schools Jhone Ebert addresses dealing with “learning loss” from the pandemic
- Efforts to fix supply issues across the country in time to get those holiday presents out the door