POLITICS NOW: 10/16/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Governor Steve Sisolak addresses Raider’s coach Jon Gruden resigning after offensive emails are released

Las Vegas Mayor candidate Kara Jenkins talks to us about why she is running

Fundraising is already fast and furious in the Nevada Senate race for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat

Legal pot sales top $1 Billion, how much of it is going to schools

NV State Superintendent of schools Jhone Ebert addresses dealing with “learning loss” from the pandemic

Efforts to fix supply issues across the country in time to get those holiday presents out the door