POLITICS NOW: 10/16/2021

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

  • Governor Steve Sisolak addresses Raider’s coach Jon Gruden resigning after offensive emails are released
  • Las Vegas Mayor candidate Kara Jenkins talks to us about why she is running
  • Fundraising is already fast and furious in the Nevada Senate race for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat
  • Legal pot sales top $1 Billion, how much of it is going to schools
  • NV State Superintendent of schools Jhone Ebert addresses dealing with “learning loss” from the pandemic
  • Efforts to fix supply issues across the country in time to get those holiday presents out the door

