Politics Now: 1/31/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler, we focus in on the 2021 legislative session, which starts on Monday.

Democratic State Senate President Pro Tempore Mo Denis talks about education and putting the new weighted funding formula for schools to work, as well as what will need to happen with the budget and how the state needs to expand it’s tax base past tourism.

Republican State Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer talks about the budget, working to achieve bills as the minority party, and if the weighted funding formula for schools will need any tweaks.

Also Alexandra Limon breaks down a week filled with executive orders by President Joe Biden.