Politics Now: 1/24/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler, our crew breaks down the key parts of Governor Steve Sisolak’s “State of the State” speech on a green jobs program, upgrading Nevada’s unemployment system and education.

Also we look at the Republican response focusing on election security and checks in government.

Plus, we take a look at the rules for how the 2021 Legislature will take public comment and who will be allowed in the building.

This week, the U.S. welcomed a new president into the White House. We have a recap of the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

