This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-The former head of the Nevada State Police talks about staffing issues they are facing, and problems it causes for public safety.

-Nevada is about to be hit with some Covid-19 pandemic era extra money going away, bringing food assistance and evictions back to previous levels. How one local non-profit is trying to help people navigate it.

-New Las Vegas City Councilwoman Nancy Brune talks to us about water, education, and animal welfare.

-Elko County votes against a ban on flu and covid vaccines.

-Alexandra Limon breaks down what they debt limit is, and what would happen if the U.S. doesn’t extend it.