Politics Now 1/17/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In this week’s episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we take a look at the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. Our team talks with Nevada’s delegation and hears their reasoning behind their votes.

Plus a Nevada Assemblyman has been caught up in a financial scandal. We will give more details behind the police investigation into Alex Assefa.

In Clark County, CCSD officials are working toward a back-to-school plan. We break down the school board vote and see where things can go from here.