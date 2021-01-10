Politics Now: 1/10/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler: chaos at the Capitol. Nevada Congresswomen Susie Lee & Dina Titus, along with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto describe the scene after a mob of Trump supporters breaks into the halls of Congress.

With the 2021 Nevada Legislature just a few weeks away, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Republican Deputy Minority Floor Leader Tom Roberts talk about their priorities, potential criminal justice or police reform bills, and how the Pandemic will affect the state budget.

Plus a teacher’s union threatens an ethics complaint against a brand new Clark County School District Trustee.