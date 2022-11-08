LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of $312.5 million was spent on political ads in Nevada since Aug. 1 in the effort to influence voters, according to a company that tracks advertising.

That total made ad spending in Nevada the third-highest in the nation this political season, according to AdImpact Politics.

The U.S. Senate race between Republican Adam Laxalt and incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto contributed $158 million in ad dollars — the third-highest spending on any political campaign in the U.S. That race along with the governor’s race and three competitive contests for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives fueled the bulk of the spending.

AdImpact Politics’ analysis indicates Democrats outspent Republicans, $85 million to $73 million.

“Nine different advertisers spent over $2 million in the #NVGov general, with overall election spending totaling $74 million,” the group said.

Spending in the congressional races showed Republicans spent about $1 million more in support of Republican challenger April Becker in her race against Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee in Congressional District 3. Democrats spent more in the CD1 race (Democrat Dina Titus vs. Republican Mark Robertson) and the CD4 race (Democrat Steven Horsford vs. Republican Sam Peters).

National group totals (not including coordinated buys) in the three congressional races:

Congressional Leadership Fund: $18 million

House Majority PAC: $11 million

DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee): $7 million

Other general election spending totals in Nevada: