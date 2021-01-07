“Pleased to see Congress certify the results,” Governor Sisolak issues statement on Nevada’s electoral votes

CARSON CITY, NV (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement Thursday on Congress certifying Nevada’s electoral votes.

“Nevada voters made their voices heard in November, and they chose President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Despite repeated attempts by President Trump and others to undermine the public’s confidence, Nevada has always been a widely recognized leader in election administration. That held true for 2020.Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske presented the election results to the Nevada Supreme Court who unanimously approved the results on November 24. Shortly after, I signed the Certificate of Ascertainment.

I am pleased to see Congress certify the results as cast by Nevada’s voters – despite the scene that erupted in the United States Capitol yesterday – and officially declare Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the next President and Vice President of the United States. The chaos that erupted in the United States Capitol was the opposite of patriotic — it was undemocratic and un-American.

I am thankful for the safety of Nevada’s federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, and law enforcement officers. I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration as we continue to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and as we continue on our path toward recovery.”