Pew Research: 32 million Latinos projected to vote in November election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A record number of Latinos are expected to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election. The Pew Research Center is projecting 32 million Latinos will be eligible to vote in the upcoming election. For the first time, the number exceeds eligible black voters.

In Nevada, the research group says nearly 20% of eligible voters are Latinos. Some of the key issues they’ll be focusing on tonight are the economy and healthcare.

8 News NOW spoke to Bianca Balderas, a political organizer with “Make the Road Action, and she says Nevada saw the power of the Latino vote during the caucus.

“Latinos have a large power to swing the vote, specifically here in Nevada, where, we’re a minority state,” said Bianca Balderas, political organizer for Make the Road Action. “We are very diverse, which is beautiful, but they also have a large power to swing the election.”

Latinos for Trump say a key issue for Latino voters across the United States and in Nevada is the economy.

“The main issue for Latinos is, one: how to pay the bills, and how to put food on the table; how to look for the future of the children,” said Jesus Marquez, Latinos for Trump Advisory Board. “The number one issue without a doubt is the economy; second is healthcare and education.”

Marquez adds that safety is another priority for Latino voters.

Both Balderas and Marquez agree that getting younger voters will be important in this election. Pew Research Center says GenZ, which ranges in age from 18 to 23, will make up one-in-ten eligible voters this November.

Out of those eligible GenZ voters, 22% are Hispanic.