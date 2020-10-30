Pence highlights economic recovery report at Nevada rally

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence rallied supporters at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, stressing reports of a partial economic recovery as he tried to drum up support in Nevada in the finals days before the election.

Pence also urged early in-person voting in his Thursday speech to about 250 supporters who appeared to be following state coronavirus guidelines.

Both presidential campaigns have blitzed Nevada in the final run to Election Day, battling for the state the president narrowly lost in 2016.

Pence said the foundational values of the United States are at stake this year.

He did not mention the coronavirus outbreak that swept his office earlier in the week.