Pageant winner, business owner joins Nevada’s US Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Republican pageant winner and business owner is running for Nevada’s Senate seat currently held by Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto.

Sharelle Mendenhall filed as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission earlier this month and is scheduled to officially kick off her campaign Thursday evening with a rally in Las Vegas.

Join me for my campaign kickoff! RSVP to kickoff@sharelle4senate.com pic.twitter.com/wkqESql3g2 — Sharelle Mendenhall (@Sharelle4Senate) July 3, 2021

Mendenhall was Mrs. Nevada United States in 2020 and Ms. California United States in 2019. She is also the owner of Elite Expo Talent Agency, which hires models and talent for conventions and other events.

Her campaign describes her as “a strong Christian, lifelong conservative” and supporter of former President Donald Trump.