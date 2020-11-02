NV Dems mobilize voters, canvass neighborhoods across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Democratic Party is hosting a series of events the next couple of days encouraging people to vote. This final push aims to make sure everyone can cast a ballot to help decide this election.

Governor Steve Sisolak helped launch a Nevada Democratic Party canvassing event at Bruce Trent Park.

“We’re trying to rally up grassroot workers,” Governor Sisolak said.

He joined Congresswoman Susie Lee, Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Nevada Assemblywoman Shea Backus, who all gathered to thank roughly 150 volunteers choosing to knock on doors and encourage people to vote.

UNLV student Areli Alarcon cast her ballot for the first time this election.

“We all have to pitch in, we all have to do our part,” Alarcon said. “It’s a little overwhelming and a lot of anxiety around it.”

The 19-year-old attends UNLV and is President of Dems on campus. She came to support the democratic candidates and mobilize voters before Tuesday.

“We’re going to lit drop some communities and some houses and hopefully give people the resources they need to know how to vote on election day since early voting has ended and just to help them make their voting plan,” Alarcon said.

“That’s what elections are about. They’re about knocking doors and getting people out to vote,” Congresswoman Lee added.

That is a challenge these volunteers accept.

“I’ll be out the next two days from sunup to sundown,” said John McDaniel.

“I just don’t want to wake up on November 4 and think I could’ve done more,” Alarcon said.

The Nevada Democratic Party plans to host a few more canvassing events Monday and Tuesday.