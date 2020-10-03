North Korea’s Kim wishes Trump recovery from coronavirus

FILE – This combination of file photos, show U.S. President Donald Trump, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 16, 2018, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a meeting with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, South Korea, on April 27, 2018. Kim on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 sent a message of sympathy to Trump and his wife Melania, wishing they would recover from the COVID-19 illness, state media reported. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, wishing they would recover from COVID-19.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim expressed hope they will surely overcome the disease.

Kim and Trump once exchanged threats of total destruction and crude insults after North Korea in 2017 carried out a series of high-profile weapons tests aimed at acquiring an ability to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland.

But they stopped such rhetoric and instead developed personal relationships after Kim abruptly reached out to Trump in 2018 for talks on the fate of his advancing nuclear arsenal.

Before their nuclear talks entered a stalemate, Trump said that he and Kim “fell in love.”