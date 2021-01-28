Nevada’s Rosen reintroduces 3 bills aimed at training workers, mitigating COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen announced the reintroduction of three bi-partisan bills Thursday, aimed at training workers and mitigating the coronavirus. If passed, the trio of legislative issues would help Nevadans and veterans find jobs, train in manufacturing and earn a tax credit for retrofitting their air systems, Rosen said.

All three bills had to be reintroduced for the new Congress, which began at the beginning of January.

The Hire Student Veterans Act allows student veterans to use their GI benefits to take on internships while in school. The bill was first introduced in 2019.

The Advanced Manufacturing Jobs in America Act directs the U.S. Department of Labor to pilot education programs between colleges and manufacturing companies. It was first introduced in 2020.

The Filtering and Retrofitting the Environment for Safe and Health Activities Indoors and Revenue (FRESH AIR) for Businesses Act would give a 50% tax credit to businesses or nonprofits that upgrade their HVAC or air filtration systems to help fight against the coronavirus. The bill was first introduced last December.

“Congress must take action in order to address the jobs crisis our workers and businesses are facing as a result of COVID-19,” Rosen said in a statement. “These important bipartisan bills will provide much-needed jobs support to student veterans using GI benefits, invest in training to get Americans back to work in high-paying advanced manufacturing jobs, and help businesses stay afloat by making our indoor spaces safer for customers and workers. I will continue working on commonsense legislation that supports Nevada veterans, workers, and business owners during this difficult time.”

All three bills have bipartisan support in the Senate.