LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen joined Republicans on Tuesday in voting to end the federal mask mandate on public transportation, including airplanes.

A handful of Democrats, including Cortez Masto and Rosen, joined the majority of Republicans in the 57-to-40 vote. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote against the measure.

The White House extended the mask mandate, which applies to buses, trains, airplanes and other communal transportation hubs, through April 18.

The resolution faces an unclear future in the U.S. House where it must also pass before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk where it would likely be vetoed.

Nevada is seeing a low number of new COVID-19 cases, with about 130 new cases reported on average over the past two weeks. More than two-thirds of eligible Nevadans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The test positivity rate in Nevada has also dropped to 5% over a two-week average.

Cortez Masto is up for reelection in November.