LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden received a 54% disapproval rating from registered voters in Nevada in a poll released Tuesday. More than half of those surveyed said the economy is the most important issue.

The SSRS poll conducted for CNN provides a look at how Nevada voters see the upcoming 2024 race for president. A total of 1,251 registered Nevada voters participated (71.5% online and 28.5% by phone) in the survey from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6.

Biden’s approval rating was 42%, with 54% expressing disapproval, 2% unsure and 1% no opinion. The sample was slightly skewed toward Republican voters making up 52% of the participants.

In a head-to-head race, the poll showed Biden with 46% of the vote and Former President Donald Trump with 45%. Biden won Nevada by 2 percentage points in 2020.

But Republican voters appeared more motivated to participate in the 2024 election than registered voters overall. And among voters expressing support for Biden, 55% described their support as a vote against Trump. Only 44% truly saw it as a vote for Biden.

Trump scored 65% of the support from Republican voters, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 13%, Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 6%, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 4% and former Vice President Mike Pence at 3%. Support for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, “someone else” and “no opinion” each drew 2% of voters’ support.

Overall, Republican voters were 69% likely to “definitely support” their candidate, while 31% said they might change allegiance.

After the economy (55%), Nevada Republicans identified the most important issues as immigration (19%), voting rights and election integrity (11%), energy policy (4%) and equal attention (3%) to foreign policy, abortion and “another issue.”

The poll was conducted before violence erupted in the Mideast.

The margin of sampling error for total registered voters is +/- 4.6 at the 95% confidence level. For results among likely Republican caucusgoers, the margin of sampling error is +/- 5.3. The oversample of registered Republicans was weighted to its proper size within results for the full population of registered voters.