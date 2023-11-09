LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada voters are behind former President Donald Trump in a matchup against President Joe Biden, according to an Emerson College Poll conducted Oct. 30-Nov. 4.

Trump had 46% compared to Biden’s 39%, with 14% undecided.

Nevada was one of six swing states polled. Totals for registered voters polled in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin showed Trump ahead 45% to 41%, with 14% undecided. The poll showed Trump with a narrower lead — 47% to 44%, with 9% undecided — among “likely” voters.

Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said, “Biden is generally underperforming his 2020 support with voters under 30, whereas Trump has locked in his support with middle-aged voters.”

The poll also asked questions about voters’ motivations in picking a candidate. More than 25% of voters polled in Nevada chose, “I disliked one,” meaning their choice was meant to avoid another candidate winning. It was the most common motivation, with “I liked one of the candidates” bringing 20.9%.

The poll also explored candidates’ ages. Voters preferred presidents in their 50s (32%) or their 60s (18%). If either Trump (77) or Biden (80) were to win the 2024 election, they would be the oldest to win the presidency. Both are already past the U.S. life expectancy of 76.4 years, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Nevadans identified the economy as the most important issue in choosing a candidate, with inflation and cost of living the second most important issue.

“Likely voters under 30 break for Biden over Trump by eight points across these six state polls, 47% to 39%, with 14% undecided. Trump’s base of support lies with the 50-64 year old general election voters, who support him over Biden by a 13-point margin, 52% to 39%, while likely voters over 65 are evenly split between the two candidates: 46% to 46%.”

The Emerson Poll questioned 1,000 registered voters in each state. The poll’s credibility interval — a similar measure to a margin of error — is +/- 3% in 19 of 20 cases in each state, and a total credibility interval of +/-1.06%.

The Nevada sample skewed slightly to females (51%, with 47.3 male and 1.7% nonbinary or other). It included 32% Democrats, 29% Republicans and 39% Independent or other.