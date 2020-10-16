Nevada voting rights, election fraud complaints to be handled by District Election Officer

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced today that Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) Jamie Mickelson will serve as the District Election Officer (DEO) for the District of Nevada. Mickelson will be responsible for overseeing and handling election fraud and voting rights complaints or concerns with guidance from the Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

The DEO will protect voters and the election process by looking for crimes like:

intimidating or bribing voters

buying and selling votes

impersonating voters

altering vote tallies

stuffing ballot boxes

marking ballots against their wishes or input

ensure that voters cast their ballot free from acts of intimidation or harassment

Voters must be allowed to mark their own ballot or be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or illiteracy)

AUSA/DEO Mickelson will be on duty in this District while the polls are open and will be responding and directing to appropriate authorities the complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns during the voting period that ends on Nov.3. Additionally the FBI will also have special agents in each field office across the country to receive election fraud complaints or concerns on election day.

AUSA/DEO can be reached by the public at (702) 388-6336.

The local FBI office and be reached at (702) 385- 1281.

“The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring election fraud and discrimination at the polls, and combating these violations whenever and wherever they occur. The Department’s long-standing Election Day Program furthers these goals, and also seeks to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact within the Department for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations while the polls are open through election day.” United States Department of Justice, press release on October 16, 2020

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can also be made to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .