LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than half of Nevada county clerks and registrars who oversaw the 2020 election will remain in their posts within the next year, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Tuesday.

Cegavske, a Republican, made the comment as the Nevada Supreme Court certified the 2022 midterm election results. The high court’s election certification is the final step in the election process and is required by state law.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske attends the summer conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Seven out of 17 county clerks and registrars will have retired by February 2023 or have quit since the 2020 election, Cegavske said.

“That’s all,” Cegavske said Tuesday.

Cegavske too will leave her post as her term as secretary of state ends in January. Voters elected Democrat Cisco Aguilar as Nevada’s next secretary of state.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks to the media in November 2022. (Duncan Phenix / 8NewsNow)

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria signaled his retirement last week when he noted the 2022 midterm election would be his last.

In March, commissioners in Nye County asked then-Nye County Clerk Sandra Merlino to implement an all-paper ballot election. Merlino later resigned. Mark Kampf, who previously said former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, took over the job.

Mark Kampf, the winner of the Republican Party primary in the Nye County clerk’s race, speaks at an event on July 16, 2022, in Pahrump, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

For the November midterm election, Kampf instituted a hand-count process where volunteers counted ballots, which had already been electronically tabulated.

Nevada Republicans censured Cegavske last year for defending the 2020 election, which she oversaw. Cegavske said in 2021 that members of her party were disappointed with the election results and believed fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.”