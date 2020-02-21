Nevada State Democratic Party: 1,000 early voting ballots deemed invalid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Earlier this week, 8 News Now reported some ballots from early voting were deemed invalid. A Nevada State Democratic Party spokeswoman confirmed this evening, telling us approximately 1,000 ballots were invalid through day three.

An example of why a ballot may be deemed invalid is if it was missing a voter’s signature.

Campaigns are being notified in case they want to contact the early voter, who would then need to participate on caucus day this Saturday, Feb. 22.

The state party estimated about 75,000 voters participated in total.