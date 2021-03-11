Nevada republicans propose AB 93, which limits governor’s state of emergency powers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday marks one year since Governor Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency.

Right now, republicans in Carson City are looking to clarify the law that gives the man or woman who holds that position that power.

Assembly Bill 93 would require legislative approval if a state of emergency were to last more than 15 days.

One of the bill’s sponsors says this is a non-partisan issue and is not in response to anything Governor Sisolak has done.

“We actually placed the governor in this predicament if you think about it because by the law that we have, it’s his job to jump in and put our emergency directives,” said Assemblyman Jim Wheeler. “We saw a problem and let’s fix it.”

It is unlikely the bill moves forward since democrats have control of the legislature.